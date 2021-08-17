Zacks: Analysts Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPH. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $24.17. 577,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $37,862,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after acquiring an additional 954,448 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $19,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,617,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

