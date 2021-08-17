Zacks: Analysts Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.73). Spire posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $72.28 on Friday. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Spire by 733.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Spire by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spire by 161.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

