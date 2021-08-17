Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce sales of $5.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.61 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $1.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $20.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $20.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.73 million, with estimates ranging from $27.26 million to $30.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 million.

Several research analysts have commented on SRTS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.