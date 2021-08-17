Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Post $0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.76. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,469,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

