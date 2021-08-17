Zacks: Analysts Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to post sales of $239.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $241.70 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $968.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $975.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.25 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,950,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,136,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGTI stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $18.28. 254,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,864. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

