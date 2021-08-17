Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after buying an additional 175,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBK traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.74. 442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,425. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.66.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

