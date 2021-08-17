Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report sales of $48.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $47.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $197.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $201.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $182.45 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $184.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $475.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $4,113,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.