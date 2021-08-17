Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. ICL Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 76,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.