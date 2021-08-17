Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Position Increased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 576,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $38,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.91. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

