Yatra Online (YTRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Yatra Online to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 92.84% and a negative return on equity of 73.56%. On average, analysts expect Yatra Online to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.90. Yatra Online has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yatra Online stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 2,159.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Yatra Online worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.