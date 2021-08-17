Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of YGRAF opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

