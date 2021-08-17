Yamana Gold (YRI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Yamana Gold (TSE: YRI):

8/5/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Yamana Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$7.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.50.

8/3/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$7.75 to C$7.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$8.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Yamana Gold was given a new C$5.22 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/20/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$5.23 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB.

7/16/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

TSE:YRI traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,733. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.40%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

