YAM Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. One YAM coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. YAM has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.55 or 0.00919642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00049484 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002125 BTC.

About YAM

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. The official website for YAM is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

