Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,626 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.