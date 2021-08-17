Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 111.4% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 44.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.