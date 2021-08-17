Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Reaches $532.69 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $8,233.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $532.69 or 0.01150259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00056956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00134145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00158525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,482.94 or 1.00372349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.73 or 0.00925774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.17 or 0.00682723 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

