Wrapped Bitcoin Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $45,442.61 or 1.00024729 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and approximately $226.82 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00033578 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00079167 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000998 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012665 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,623 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

