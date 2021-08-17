World Token (WORLD) Price Tops $0.0357 on Top Exchanges

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One World Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, World Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $63,321.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About World Token

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,547,236 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

