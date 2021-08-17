Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 18,331 shares.The stock last traded at $28.57 and had previously closed at $29.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 5.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 157,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

