WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 260,232 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

