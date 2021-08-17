Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,250 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 3.7% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542,867. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $213.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

