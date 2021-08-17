WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. WidePoint had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.46%.

WYY traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. 3,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $48.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of WidePoint worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

