Whittier Trust Co. Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $410.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

