Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,596 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.15% of Ichor worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth $4,921,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 17.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 84,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ichor by 11.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.