Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 13,352 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.57.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $126.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

