Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 817.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI stock opened at $197.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $199.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.21.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,880. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

