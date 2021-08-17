Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.13% of RLI worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 125,006 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,446,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 140,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

RLI opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

