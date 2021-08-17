Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of TopBuild worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 25.2% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 16.7% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.22. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.78.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

