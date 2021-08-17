Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Progress Software by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

