Whittier Trust Co. Buys 460 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 67,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 546.5% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $209.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.78.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

