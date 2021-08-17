WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Volume Hits $23.84 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $674.58 million and $23.84 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00051323 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00028593 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009998 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 936,757,130 coins and its circulating supply is 736,757,129 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

