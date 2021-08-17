Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $176,000.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE EOD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,931. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $6.02.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.