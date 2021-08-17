Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for VAT Group (VACNY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for VAT Group (OTCMKTS: VACNY):

8/9/2021 – VAT Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/9/2021 – VAT Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – VAT Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/3/2021 – VAT Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2021 – VAT Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating.

7/14/2021 – VAT Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of VAT Group stock remained flat at $$39.75 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073. VAT Group AG has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $42.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

