Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $218.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $117.00 to $127.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $121.00 to $140.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/6/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $199.00 to $208.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Albemarle for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to benefit from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity and synergies of the Rockwood acquisition. Its cost saving actions are also expected to support margins in 2021. Albemarle also remains committed to boost shareholder returns. However, its Lithium unit is facing headwinds from weak pricing. Higher costs related to project startups may also affect lithium margins. Weaker automotive production due to the global chip shortage is also likely to hurt lithium demand in the near term. Delays in Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) customer orders and the impacts of the winter storm Uri are also likely to hurt the Catalysts segment. High debt level and stretched valuation are other concerns.”

Shares of ALB stock traded down $11.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.87. The stock had a trading volume of 112,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,368. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Albemarle Co alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,134 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after acquiring an additional 431,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.