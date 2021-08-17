Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $929,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000 in the last 90 days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.