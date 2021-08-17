Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 90.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 82,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.