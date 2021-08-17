Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $741,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

AZN stock opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

