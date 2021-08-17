Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $709,000 Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

2U stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

