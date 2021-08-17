Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 101.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 617,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,050,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $678,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in Yum! Brands by 86.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 643,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,036,000 after acquiring an additional 297,572 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.83.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,309 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.