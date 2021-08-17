Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $234.15 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $234.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

