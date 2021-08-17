Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 8,111 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRZ opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

