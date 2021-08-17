Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTTR. Piper Sandler started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MTTR opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

