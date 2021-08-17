We Are One Seven LLC Sells 485 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $64.56.

