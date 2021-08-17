We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.18. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.