We Are One Seven LLC Increases Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Shares of TEAM opened at $334.02 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.20 and a fifty-two week high of $349.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.29, a P/E/G ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

