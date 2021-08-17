We Are One Seven LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $254,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 61,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 348,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 105,783 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 197.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

