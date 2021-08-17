We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 2,827 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $168.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

