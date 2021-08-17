Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce sales of $10.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $3.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 210.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $30.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $52.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,971. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $305.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

