Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Waterstone Financial stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. 936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,785. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $504.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

