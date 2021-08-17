Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $91.47 or 0.00199081 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $427,538.68 and $38,652.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.